Sean Hannity tried to camouflage his attack on vote counting by concern-trolling about voting integrity.

Whenever Hannity claims he’s going to be honest, you can bet your MAGA hat he’s going to do the exact opposite:

HANNITY: And tonight, what we're really witnessing, and we're going to be honest, and take a good hard look at what's happening is an absolute disgrace that's unfolding right before our eyes. Well, what's happening in Pennsylvania, we heard from poll watchers today. Yeah, they were watching from 100 feet away? Denied the opportunity to do their job to keep an election honest free and fair, and watch the polls?

Well, of course, that's the same state where -- found ballots in garbage cans, they all happened to be votes for Donald Trump. Shocking. And also ballots seeming to just, well, appear out of thin air, well, just -- 100,000 here. How did that happen?

Maybe Hannity was too busy coordinating election-stealing strategy with his Bedtime BFF Donald Trump but I found the answer in mere seconds, via Media Matters. Short answer: it didn’t happen.

Right-wing media, including Rush Limbaugh and Fox News, are trying to manufacture a scandal after a poll watcher for President Donald Trump’s campaign was turned away from a polling place in Philadelphia, PA. But according to the city’s election commission and the polling place’s election judge, the poll watcher was subsequently allowed in.

But, as Media Matters further explained, right-wing media circulated video, ignored the facts in order to promote their own false, dangerous and anti-democratic narrative:

On Tuesday morning, Will Chamberlain, editor-in-chief of the right-wing outlet Human Events, circulated video of what he described as a Trump poll watcher being “wrongfully prevented from entering the polling place” on Twitter. He added the hashtag “#StopTheSteal.”

…

Nonetheless, Chamberlain’s tweet went viral thanks to feverish promotion from pro-Trump trolls, including Donald Trump Jr.; Trump operative Richard Grenell; Republican National Committee national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington; Fox contributor Sara Carter; former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast; and the Gateway Pundit blog, which frequently promotes pro-Trump conspiracy theories. By 2 p.m. the video had been viewed nearly 2 million times on Twitter.

By the noon hour, millions more were hearing about the story from Rush Limbaugh’s nationally syndicated radio show and Fox News.

Naturally, Hannity couldn’t resist following the herd.

But he wasn’t done trying to destroy democracy. He moved on to baselessly smear expanded voting opportunities as cause for voter fraud without a shred of evidence:

HANNITY: We've been watching states extend -- okay, we're going to expand out our early voting, we're going to extend out when you can hand in your ballot. Maybe you don't really need the postmark, that it was there on Election Day, we shouldn't have a deadline, your ballot is in or it doesn't count?

That's a free and fair election, free opportunity for everybody, equal opportunity? By the way, how many dead people received ballots? Like, Kevin McCarthy's telling me all about it in California, all throughout the election season.

Hannity continued trying to cover up his effort to sabotage the 2020 election by pretending to revere free and fair elections:

HANNITY: Is it really too much to ask for a trustworthy system with checks and balances and integrity that every American would have confidence in? Isn't -- isn't this country, America, the home to Microsoft and Apple and Silicon Valley and we can't design a voting system better than this that would allow every legal, registered American an opportunity to cast a free and fair vote, and a free and fair election, and know that their votes will count and that their votes will matter, a vote free of any, well, fraud or potential fraud or dishonesty? We can't have higher standards about the integrity of every vote?

Because what we are watching is like -- you could not think of a worst system, a more corrupt system, where you literally -- and we've been watching this now develop for four years. Power hungry Democrats -- you know, if you want to go to the Democratic National Convention, not during the COVID year, but to get in because I've been there, you have to have a photo ID to get in. And you go through the metal detector and you get wanded and then they say -- they even let Hannity in, as long as I have the photo ID.

And, at least in his own mind, that justified Hannity’s call to stop counting votes:

HANNITY: In the quest for power, we have watched four years now, Democrats -- they want an election that lasts for weeks and weeks.

If your stomach can handle it, you can watch Hannity’s 15-minute assault on the election below, from the November 4, 2020 Hannity.