Fox host Greg Gutfeld suggested Donald Trump’s indictment over his corrupt Stormy Daniels hush money payment, makes him a “bad ass” and “guarantees” his nomination.

Discussing the Trump indictment on The Five, cohost Gutfeld not only opined it has sewn up the presidential nomination for Trump but that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, the prosecutor in the case, is now “the MAGA Republican of the year.” (Gutfeld was a bit of a contrast to cohost Jesse Watters' poutrage).

Trump’s mug shot has “got to be the poster” for his campaign, Gutfeld continued. “He’s an O.G., right? He's a bad ass if he's got a mug shot.”

“His poll numbers have gone up with this,” Gutfeld said.

Trump’s poll numbers might have gone up in the Republican nomination contest but the news of the pending indictment has not helped him in the general election. Even Fox News doesn’t think so. The editorial board of the Murdoch-owned New York Post just published a scathing editorial about Trump, saying, he “won’t change, and that shows he can’t win.” Brit Hume, Fox News' chief political analyst, said this week that he could not see “a single voter” who didn’t vote for losing-candidate Trump in 2020 deciding to support Trump “after he’s been indicted and might be indicted for further investigations.”

After so many revelations in the Dominion defamation lawsuit about how Fox promoted lies about the 2020 election that its top personnel knew were false, it’s hard to know if Gutfeld or anyone else at Fox believes what they say.

But sure, tell Trump to use the mug shot as a campaign poster. I’m no Hume fan but my money’s with him on this one.

You can watch Gutfeld’s advice to Trump below, from the March 30, 2023 The Five, via Media Matters.