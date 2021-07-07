Gretchen Carlson’s bombshell lawsuit against Roger Ailes not only brought down one of the most powerful men in the country but it spurred colleagues to come forward, too. But few, it seems, have thanked her.

Yesterday, on the fifth anniversary of Carlson’s lawsuit, Variety published a lengthy interview with her about the cultural changes she spurred. I recommend the whole article.

Unfortunately, Carlson signed a non-disclosure agreement when she settled her suit (for $20 million) and is now constrained from speaking about almost everything related to her experiences. As the article notes, she has since co-founded a non-profit dedicated to banning NDAs and forced arbitration clauses over toxic workplace issues.

If her former colleagues appreciate her efforts, they are keeping quiet about it. The Variety interview includes this surprising exchange:

As a result of the investigation, numerous women — including Megyn Kelly — came forward to talk about their own experiences with Roger Ailes at Fox News. I assume you were hearing, not just from news reports, but from friends at the network that that was going on. How did that feel on a personal level?

Actually, I wasn’t hearing from hardly anyone at Fox. I can still tell you that I have more fingers on one hand than people I’ve heard from at Fox — still.

As someone who has followed Carlson since the days when she played the role of a Fox “bubble-headed-bleach-blonde,” I have become fascinated by her, not just because of her unexpected courage and moxie but also by how she has evolved. The burning question in my mind is, how have her thoughts about Fox News and her role in its mission changed and what spurred that change? Was it the sexual harassment? The lack of support from her colleagues? The pro-Trump radicalization of the network since then? All of the above?

I’m hoping one day, she’ll be able to talk. Meanwhile, she gives hints. For example, when asked if her politics changed “because of what you’ve been through,” Carlson replied, “I have always been a registered Independent. I’ve always fought for women’s rights.” Which is a way of saying her politics have not changed but also distances herself from the GOP propaganda machine that is now synonymous with Fox News.

She made that even clearer in this exchange:

What was it like watching Fox News during the Trump administration, when the two were in lock-step with one another?

I guess I wasn’t surprised. I think to a certain extent, Fox became rudderless. So I wasn’t surprised at it. But glad I wasn’t there.

If you follow Carlson on Twitter, as I do, you can see that she tweets what she almost certainly would never have dared to utter if she was still cohosting Fox & Friends:

Final decisions for the Supreme Court term, and it bodes well for Republican-led attempts to restrict voting rights. #VotingRightsAct @QuakeMedia https://t.co/oi87E8cGuw pic.twitter.com/mlA2xACyYM — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) July 1, 2021

Now he tells the truth? Former Attorney General under Trump, Bill Barr, admits there was never any election fraud, and he just went along with it while he was still in office.@QuakeMedia https://t.co/oi87E8uhm4 pic.twitter.com/GS2OtBz2Ut — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) June 28, 2021

It seems Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has not learned her lesson about comparisons to the Holocausthttps://t.co/oi87E8cGuw pic.twitter.com/PMDoX2yNWD — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) July 7, 2021

I seriously doubt Carlson has become a full-fledged liberal. But she has, in my view, become a better person since the days she played dumb on Fox & Friends. I can’t wait to learn more.

(Carlson image via screen grab)