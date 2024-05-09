After dog-killer Kristi Noem canceled a Gutfeld appearance with a bogus excuse, the host savaged her with the kind of mockery normally reserved for Democrats.

Justin Baragona got the scoop for The Daily Beast:

On the same day as her combative interview on Fox’s sister network, the South Dakota governor bailed on sitting down with Fox News host Greg Gutfeld because of bad weather. In turn, the primetime star brutally roasted her.

A source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast that the governor’s team specifically cited a snowstorm in her home state of South Dakota. While there was a winter weather advisory in the Black Hills, Noem was physically in New York City, having already appeared in-studio on Fox Business and Newsmax earlier in the day. Furthermore, the South Dakota capital of Pierre enjoyed temperatures in the 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. A representative for Noem did not respond to a request for comment.

Additionally, CNN anchor Dana Bash revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Noem had “abruptly canceled” an interview that was scheduled for that day’s broadcast of Inside Politics, even though the governor’s team had reconfirmed the appearance earlier in the week. “We want to say that, governor, you are of course welcome on the program anytime,” Bash added.

Gutfeld’s opening jokes were actually pretty funny. After announcing that Noem had canceled her appearance, he said, “We go to some locals for reaction.” A clip of dogs having fun in a pool was shown.

“But who knows why she canceled, right?” Gutfeld continued. “When we asked her how her week had been going she replied, ‘Rough.’” (Get it?)

Gutfeld got more pointed as he went on:

GUTFELD: CBS News claims Noem is now in the doghouse with Maga. But lucky for her we now know there's plenty of room … The house is roomier. … [White House Press Secretary] Karine Jean-Pierre blasted Noem for suggesting Joe Biden’s dog, Commander, also be put down. It was a good strategy by Noem, trying to get other people to shoot dogs to blend in.

She's also accused of making up a story of meeting Kim Jong-un. According to sources, Kim Jong-un was upset they didn't meet since he'd already prepared one of his country's signature dishes [dog meat].

…

Critics add that Noam has been criticized over using the dog story to sell books. Not true she said. [We saw a graphic of Noem in a t-shirt that read, “Ask me about my DEAD DOG.”]

You know you could have done this show. Could’ve done this show. We're nice people. Everybody here teases everybody else. We have a good time. We would - you probably would have come off looking a lot better than you do now because we would have had fun, but instead you chose to run. Boo.

You can watch it below, from the May 7, 2024 Gutfeld.

(Brian contributed to this post)