It’s probably a safe bet that Donald Trump will not be taking Geraldo Rivera’s calls again anytime soon.

I don’t know what Rivera’s game is, given that he claims to consider Trump a friend. Whether the friendship is over for good remains to be seen. If Rivera is willing to put it on the line in service to our country, good for him. Sadly, I suspect he’s more interested in serving the GOP, which Trump has majorly sabotaged with his latest shenanigans. Still, Rivera is right, for whatever reason:

For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

Sidney Powell is a pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy the legacy of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MxkpuOUoCT — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

Can’t decipher exactly what @realDonaldTrump is attempting. He must know:

1-courts will not intervene in election, it’s over.

2-Congress has neither tools nor inclination—with just a week in term—to rewrite porky Covid relief bill.

He’ll veto, they’ll override, DC is in chaos. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

A few weeks ago, on The Five, Rivera called Trump a “friend, even if he may not be speaking to me right now because of my position on the election being over.” Later, on the same show, Rivera said Trump “didn’t take my calls the last two times I tried.”

Those tweets won’t do anything to reconcile the two.

You can watch Rivera discuss the rift below, from the December 8, 2020 The Five.