Tonight, the votes have been cast that will determine the control of the U.S. Senate and it’s all over but the counting. However, we may not have a definitive answer tonight.

As I write this, with 65% of the vote in, Perdue is slightly ahead of Ossoff and Warnock slightly ahead of Loeffler. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, each has 50% of the total.

This is the inflammatory news push I got from Fox News tonight. I’ll be dipping in and out of their coverage a bit later.

If Warnock and Ossoff win, will we get a whole new round of "rigged election" attacks from the right? Will Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp continue to stick by the totals?

10:47 PM Update: I somehow failed to publish this post a about an hour ago. But the new totals have it 51-49 Perdue, with 88% of the votes counted and 51-49 Loeffler. BUT, it appears both Democrats are doing well.