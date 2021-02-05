After calling for everyone to “extend grace” so we can all work together, Rep. Matt Gaetz gushed over Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s 22-minute insult-filled response to being stripped of her committee assignments.

In my last post, I reported that Gaetz claimed he has seen “contrition” and “someone who has grown personally” in Taylor Greene. “We’ve got to extend a little grace to each other online,” Gaetz also dubiously claimed.

Gaetz visited Fox News’ The Faulkner Focus show this morning for a lengthy chat with host Harris Faulkner that spanned both sides of Taylor Greene’s press conference. The comments above were what Gaetz said before Taylor Greene spoke. Let’s just say there there was little contrition or grace to be seen. The New York Times summed up her 22-minute response to the House vote as “hurling insults.” Here’s just one sample from Taylor Greene's 22+ minutes of trolling:

TAYLOR GREENE: We have Nancy Pelosi leading the Democrats in Congress to do whatever they want. They don’t care what Republicans have to say. They don’t care about what our districts and our voters have to say. They only care about pushing their socialist agenda through. They only care about taking away our freedoms. That’s not right.

If I was on a committee, I’d be wasting my time because my conservative values wouldn’t be heard and neither would my district’s. Right now, my Republican colleagues are being told that their white skin makes them inherently racist, or that their service in our nation’s military to our country, defending our freedoms, makes them bad and a domestic terrorist. How are we at this place? How have we come here? The few bad actions of some do not define the many, and that’s the truth.

They kicked me off of my committees after spending a year promoting, supporting, funding on Act Blue, BLM, defending lying and calling these peaceful protests when there’s buildings burning in the background and sharing bail bond links to get the criminals out of jail. But they want to kick me off committees for social media posts that were conspiracy theories. That’s pretty hypocritical.

And there was this childish response to CNN’s Jessica Dean asking Taylor Greene if she stands by her claim that Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason, a crime punishable by death:

TAYLOR GREENE: Did you see my speech yesterday? How many stories did you report on Russian collusion conspiracy lies? No, I want to know have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies? I don’t have to.

DEAN: Do you stand by the fact that you said Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason and that’s –

TAYLOR GREEN: I think you heard my speech yesterday. You owe the people an apology. You lied about President Trump.

DEAN: Ma’am, you are not answering my question.

TAYLOR GREEN: You owe the people an apology. I’ve done mine yesterday.

Not surprisingly, Fox picked up on a brief apology and turned it into a lower-third banner as Faulkner followed up with Gaetz after the presser. She asked for his “top line reaction” to Taylor Greene’s comments.

GAETZ: Bravo, Marjorie Taylor Greene! That was so good I almost had to smoke a cigarette afterwards. She was policy-focused, she was graceful. …

Marjorie is off the proverbial leash right now. I think she’s going to be a major communicator and if she shows the grace and the focus and the attention to policies that matter to everyday Americans, like she did in the press conference, she is going to be a very successful congresswoman.

You can watch it below, from the February 5, 2021 The Faulkner Focus. The reaction to Taylor Greene’s speech begins at about 25:17.