When Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan essentially told Trump to shut up about the election on Fox News today, the Sore-Loser-In-Chief went on yet another Twitter rampage against the network and Georgia officials.

Before Duncan appeared, host Sandra Smith played a clip of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, formerly a strong Trump ally, dismissing Trump’s demand for him to resign as a distraction.

Duncan was more dismissive, more pointed and more specific with his criticisms:

DUNCAN: Unfortunately, the president has a hundred percent decided how he’s going to react to losing the election and, unfortunately, I don’t think it’s helping us here in Georgia on our January 5th runoff. … Certainly the governor continues to follow the letter of the law … It’s not helpful and I’m not encouraging the president or anyone around him to continue doing this.

[…]

DUNCAN: My hope, my encouragement, and my advice is to stick to trying to figure out a way to get Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue back in and to steer away from this misinformation. “It’s not helping anybody short term or long.. I think it continues to hurt the brand of the Republican party. You know, we’ve only got four years to figure out how to get back in the White House. I think there’s an easier way to explain the loss. This is a death by a thousand cuts. This is not the greatest conspiracy in the history of mankind. …

I think folks woke up and didn’t like the first debate performance. I think there’s folks in Arizona that didn’t like the way John McCain got unfairly picked on by the president. We’re going to need to spend some time analyzing it. …

Duncan also went after Rudy Giuliani.

DUNCAN: The part that I think is really, hurts us here in Georgia for our January 5th runoff, is to have conversations about misinformation. It’s to have folks like Rudy Giuliani walking around the Georgia Capitol today, just talking about misinformation in every syllable. It’s cringeworthy, it’s like listening to fingernails down a chalkboard.

…

These folks that are trying to figure out ways to flip the election with misinformation is not democracy, it’s not American, I don’t support it and I certainly encourage everybody listening here not to support any sort of misinformation campaign to just flip an election.

Those were fighting words to Trump! He and his crybaby fingers went right to Twitter for revenge:

Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

.@BrianKempGA, his puppet Lt. Governor @GeoffDuncanGA, and Secretary of State, are disasters for Georgia. Won’t let professionals get anywhere near Fulton County for signature verifications, or anything else. They are virtually controlled by @staceyabrams & the Democrats. Fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

You can watch the interview that triggered Trump below, from the December 30, 2020 Your World.

(H/T Eric Jefferson)