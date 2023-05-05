The response from Media Matters was perfect.

Media Matters has been publishing a series of leaked, unflattering clips of a pre-fired Tucker Carlson recently. Fox News is not happy.

From The Hill:

“We write on behalf of Fox Corporation to clarify any misunderstandings Media Matters

may have had regarding previously unaired footage that Media Matters has published in a series of articles headlined “FOXLEAKS,” attorneys for the network wrote in a letter dated Friday.

“That unaired footage is Fox’s confidential intellectual property; Fox did not consent to its distribution or publication; and Fox does not consent to its further distribution or publication.”

Vanity Fair has the organization’s response:

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone has rejected Fox’s demand to take down the leaked footage. “Reporting on newsworthy leaked material is a cornerstone of journalism. For Fox to argue otherwise is absurd and further dispels any pretense that they’re a news operation,” Carusone wrote in a statement. “Perhaps if I tell them that the footage came from a combination of WikiLeaks and Hunter Biden’s laptop, it will alleviate their concerns.” On Twitter, Carusone added that Fox’s original letter mistakenly said that the corporation "does consent” to further distribution of the Carlson footage. Fox, per Carusone, had to send a second letter to fix the mistake.

