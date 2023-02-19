Cohost Steve Doocy acknowledged that the Trump administration bears some responsibility for the Norfolk Southern Railway derailment and toxic spill in East Palestine, Ohio.

On Thursday’s Fox & Friends, Doocy spilled some truth after cohost Brian Kilmeade suggested the Biden administration is to blame. “The Biden administration does a great job of not addressing any issue that really affects Americans [and] is also looking looking the other way here,” Kilmeade sneered.

DOOCY: Apparently regulations regarding train safety were changed during the Trump administration. This particular railroad and others lobbied President Trump to dismantle an Obama-era rule that would have required railroads to update their braking systems. And apparently the Obama administration had pushed for it to govern transportation of hazardous materials after about a half a million barrels of crude were dumped, but ultimately the Trump administration undid that and said the costs exceeded the benefits.

FACT CHECK: Doocy is correct. Newsweek confirms that the derailment “was likely more severe because the Trump administration repealed a key safety rule.”

The National Resources Defense Council foretold in 2018 that such a disaster was likely to happen as a result of the Trump administration's deregulation.

You can watch a portion of the February 16, 2023 Fox & Friends discussion below, via Media Matters.