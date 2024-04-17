Barrasso could not explain why a Mayorkas impeachment trial is not a big waste of time nor Republicans' failure to do anything to improve border security.

On yesterday’s Your World show, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), tried to talk up ab impeachment trial in the Senate of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. It did not go so well.

Host Neil Cavuto said a trial "could all prove a waste of time." Meaning, of course, that Democrats control the Senate and there’s no way there will be a two-thirds vote to convict and remove Mayorkas.

Barrasso could not argue otherwise, so he went on a rant against Democrats. "The Democrats seem unbelievably committed to just keeping these floodgates of illegal immigrants flowing into the country,” he began, “and they're willing to go so far as to nuke the constitutional requirements to do it. They don't seem to be bothered by the crime, the criminal cartels, the drug dealers, the terror suspects coming in. Mayorkas has now been impeached for willfully - willfully unwilling to support or to defend and to promote the laws of this country."

"The Democrats are trying to block a trial because they know the evidence is so devastating that it'll hurt them in November," Barrasso claimed. "The American people deserve a trial."

Cavuto responded, “Don’t Americans deserve some progress on this issue, itself, Senator?” He pointed out that Republicans blocked “a bipartisan measure that seemed to be very promising until Donald Trump came and said this is a waste of time, don't do that, this is a big election year issue for us." He added, "Republicans botched a chance to deal with this crisis as well, right?"

Barrasso couldn’t argue otherwise about that, either. "What we know is the president of the United States refuses to enforce the law," he said. "We can pass many more laws, if the president refuses to enforce them, what difference does it make?"

"It takes two to tango here,” Cavuto persisted, “and I'm just wondering - if this president by executive order didn't do enough, and this measure wasn't enough, it's fair to say both parties dropped the ball."

Barrasso didn't answer the question "This president did 94 executive orders his first 100 days in office throwing the border wide open, inviting people from all around the world to come here, over 150 countries, many from communist China are here, 20,000 this past year alone."

He continued, "The bill that was worked on in a bipartisan way would've set 5,000 a day. That is not good enough Neil, even the border patrol said that's much too high." He “forgot” to mention that the Trump-supporting Border Patrol union backed the bill the GOP scrapped on Trump’s behalf.

Cavuto seemed unpersuaded. He said, “You’re not going to get these votes in the Senate, you don’t even have all your Republicans colleagues along. Six didn’t even want to be any part of this. So, this seems more political theater than anything else.” He then asked Barrasso to “disavow me of that notion.”

Once again, Barrasso was unable. He hinted at some “strong evidence” that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “refuses to” present. Instead of telling viewers what that might be, Barrasso attacked Schumer for “rewriting the rules for impeachment." That, Barrasso claimed, violates "Section 1, Article 3" of the Constitution.

This was a good job by Cavuto.

You can watch it below, from the April 16, 2024 Your World.

(The spelling of Barrasso's name has been corrected, which was Ellen's fault, not Brian's.)