Fox host Cheryl Casone described Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christmas Eve stunt of busing migrants to Washington, D.C., without winter clothes and in the middle of a deep freeze, as a favor to them.

“They chose to go to Washington, D.C.,” Casone said. “They signed waivers in multiple languages.” None of her four cohosts questioned how willing or informed the migrants’ consents were. “They wanted to go and all of a sudden the left is screaming,” Casone sneered.

