Fox host Cheryl Casone described Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Christmas Eve stunt of busing migrants to Washington, D.C., without winter clothes and in the middle of a deep freeze, as a favor to them.
“They chose to go to Washington, D.C.,” Casone said. “They signed waivers in multiple languages.” None of her four cohosts questioned how willing or informed the migrants’ consents were. “They wanted to go and all of a sudden the left is screaming,” Casone sneered.
Read the rest at Crooks and Liars.
Do you like this post?
Bemused commented 2022-12-30 10:55:44 -0500 · Flag
It’s a bit early but I may not be on the computer tomorrow soooo>:
HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!
One of the blessings I enjoyed during the past few years has been Newshounds, a site that allows me to keep up with the antics on Fox without actually having to scream at the boob tube. My sincere thanx to Ellen, Brian, Priscilla, John McKee, Marge Arnold, scooter and all the others.
HAPPY NEW YEAR !!!
One of the blessings I enjoyed during the past few years has been Newshounds, a site that allows me to keep up with the antics on Fox without actually having to scream at the boob tube. My sincere thanx to Ellen, Brian, Priscilla, John McKee, Marge Arnold, scooter and all the others.
Bemused commented 2022-12-30 10:51:51 -0500 · Flag
Not to worry, Ellen. Elbows are tricky and it’s best to avoid over-troubling them til they’re happy.
The stunt of bussing migrants out of the state may seem acceptable to Casone but the fact that she’s trying to justify it as a positive experience for the migrants tells me even she has doubts.
Anyhow, what was supposed to be an attempt to embarrass the targeted administrations may be backfiring because those administrations have stepped up to the challenge of caring for the migrants dumped – literally – on their door. Unlike the likes of Abbott, DeSantis and Casone, those administrations treated the migrants with empathy and especially dignity.
The stunt of bussing migrants out of the state may seem acceptable to Casone but the fact that she’s trying to justify it as a positive experience for the migrants tells me even she has doubts.
Anyhow, what was supposed to be an attempt to embarrass the targeted administrations may be backfiring because those administrations have stepped up to the challenge of caring for the migrants dumped – literally – on their door. Unlike the likes of Abbott, DeSantis and Casone, those administrations treated the migrants with empathy and especially dignity.
Ellen commented 2022-12-29 22:06:46 -0500 · Flag
I’m keeping it short today, folks, as my elbow, though improving, is hurting me today. Hope to be back tomorrow.