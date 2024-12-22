The deal gives new meaning to the Fox/Trump revolving door.

Special Report anchor Bret Baier is selling his Washington, D.C. mansion to Donald Trump's commerce secretary pick, Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald.

From Realtor.com:

The extravagant, five-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, French chateau-style estate was first listed by Baier, 54, and his wife, Amy, back in October 2023 with the eye-watering asking price of $31.9 million.

However, in February of this year, that tremendous ask was lowered by more than $1 million, bringing the sum to $28,995,000.

This is the same “extravagant” home on which Baier installed dozens of solar panels despite the fact that a 2021 Media Matters study found that Baier’s “flagship news” show, Special Report, “featured false or misleading narratives and misinformation” in 87%, or 851, of the 972 stories related to climate change or the environment in the previous 12 years.

Realtor.com's December 19 article said the sale is due to close "this week."

(From Ellen: Lutnick looks to be another likely crooked billionaire moving into Trump’s inner circle.)

(Baier image via screenshot)