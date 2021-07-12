Will a 40-second disclaimer during Donald Trump’s whining about the 2020 election help save Fox from those multi-billion (with a “b”) dollar lawsuits against the network?

This is a real disclaimer that ran on Fox during Trump's CPAC Dallas speech: "THE VOTING SYSTEM COMPANIES HAVE DENIED THE VARIOUS ALLEGATIONS MADE BY PRESIDENT TRUMP..." pic.twitter.com/cTvWJgV9DK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 11, 2021

In February, Fox was sued by Smartmatic for $2.7+ billion for the lies it allowed on its network that suggested the voting technology company changed voting outcomes in favor of Joe Biden. In March, Dominion Voting Systems followed suit with a defamation claim of $1.6 billion.

Fox has moved to dismiss both lawsuits, ridiculously claiming it was merely covering all sides of the story. Individual Fox defendants, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs and Jeanine Pirro, made similarly bogus arguments.

But it looks like the network might be a little more worried than it has let on.