Seth Meyers did a great overview of Fox News’ inability to come up with any decent messaging against Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony to the January 6 committee this week.

My personal favorite was Laura Ingraham’s claim that Hutchinson was really just testifying in order to get a TV gig.

Kick off your July 4 weekend with some laughs at Fox News’ and MAGA world’s expense, below, from the June 29, 2022 Late Night with Seth Meyers.

(H/T reader John M)