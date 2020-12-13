Fox News did its best to whitewash the bad news for Donald Trump in its latest poll but he will probably be whining about it anyway.

Fox headlined its article covering the poll results “Fox News Poll: Voters give President Trump mixed reviews after 4 years.” Its first paragraph states:

Barring a huge legal surprise that keeps President Trump in the White House, he leaves with positive ratings for his handling of the economy, but mixed reviews from voters on other issues -- and for his performance overall.

But that is a generous way of putting it.

Among the results:

A plurality (34%) rate the economy as poor A majority (55%) say the U.S. is worse off now than in 2016. His job approval is consistently bad, with 52% disapproving. He only gets positive reviews for the economy, while a majority disapprove of his handling of foreign policy, COVID-19, immigration, and health care A plurality says he’s one of the worst presidents

Fox left out that last finding until the end.