A panel on the supposedly objective Special Report show completely ignored how very popular President Joe Biden’s proposed spending plans are but spent more than seven minutes demonizing them - with a small amount of time devoted to Democrat Harold Ford Jr.'s half-hearted defense.

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume called the budget “ridiculous” and ridiculed claims that “it doesn’t cost anything” as “preposterous on its face.” He added, “It’s like saying my kids’ education didn’t cost anything because I was able to raise the money to pay for it.” He did mention “the reckless spending that went on all through the Obama and Trump years as well.”

Former Congressman Ford’s first comment was to give props to Hume: “ I think Brit's analysis of this and how he articulated it is an argument that on its face will win.”

FACT CHECK: Biden’s spending proposal is very popular, even among conservatives and even in Sen. Joe Manchin’s very red state of West Virginia.

Ford continued with faint praise for his own party: “I do think you have to give President Biden some credit, although you may not like the way he is paying for it, he is.” Ford added that when he was in Congress, Medicare was expanded under President George W. Bush without paying for it. Also, funds for fighting the war on terrorism after 9/11 and on stabilizing the economy during the Great Recession and the COVID pandemic.

“Democrats have not done a good enough job at explaining this. If they do it, they will succeed,” Ford said.

Everyone else on the panel was more critical, natch. Mollie Hemingway gave a nod at even-handedness by saying, “Neither party has covered itself in glory when it comes to this issue, with Republicans giving pretense to caring about it but then not actually governing as if they care about it.” But then she called Biden’s budget “an insane amount of money” and predicted Democrats will “force it through in such a divisive manner and to cause so much long term damage to the country.”

Hemingway, who has consistently defended dangerously divisive Donald Trump now sniffed, “That’s not what a uniter does.”

Panelist Guy Benson added his criticism: “Brit, of course, is right to say that it’s completely insane to argue that this costs zero dollars. … The math doesn’t work.”

Baier ticked off some spending items viewers were supposed to hate. “Three billion for tree planting, $4 billion to fund distance learning, $12 billion to equip the federal government and the post office with electric cars even though we aren’t sure how all of them are going to get charged around the country, and $300 million for more frequent federal government environmental reviews, and we’re not even sure what that means.”

Hume called it “dangerous” and “reckless” and claimed Democrats “live to spend.”

15 Nobel Prize economists endorse Biden’s plan ,saying it will “ease” inflation and make needed investments.

You can watch Fox’s “All Star Panel” below, from the September 27, 2021 Special Report.