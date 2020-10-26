Somebody Fox doesn’t want to name has exposed a group of the network’s top executives and anchors to coronavirus on a charter flight home from last week’s presidential debate, according to The New York Times.

From The Times, via reporter Jeremy W. Peters:

The infected person was on a charter flight to New York from Nashville with a group of network executives, on-air employees and other staff members who attended the presidential debate on Thursday, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal network matters.

Everyone on the flight has been told to get tested and quarantine.

Those who were exposed include Jay Wallace, the president of Fox News Media; Bret Baier, the chief political anchor; Martha MacCallum, the anchor of Fox’s 7 p.m. show, “The Story”; and Dana Perino and Juan Williams, two hosts of “The Five.”

Some of the other hard-core Fox Trumpers in Nashville, according to Fox News’ press release, were Toni Lahren and Pete Hegseth.

The Times reports that the network is “serious” about safety precautions such as masks and social distancing and that “staff members on the ground in Nashville were regularly tested by the network and the Commission on Presidential Debates.”

But who can doubt that when not on official duty, Foxies go mask-free? Or, even when masked, tolerate mask-free Trumpers and others? Masks protect others more than they protect the wearer.

It just so happens there’s another wave of infections at the White House right now. My money is on a Fox Newser chummy with Team Trump or a member of Team Trump riding on the plane as the culprit. Of course, it's possible someone on the plane contracted coronavirus elsewhere because - liberty!

You may recall that Fox News worried about exposure after the first debate, too.

Although Peters notes that “Fox has been faster than other cable news and broadcast networks to resume in-studio programming,” the quarantined anchors will host their shows from home.

(Fox debate panel image via screen grab)