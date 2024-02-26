Scrolling through Fox News’ YouTube channel, you can tell just by looking which candidate Fox is behind now.

You may recall that Nikki Haley was Fox’s “It” candidate for a while. But, like swallows returning to San Juan Capistrano, it was completely predictable that Fox would recommit to its marriage of convenience with Donald Trump once he became the likely Republican nominee for president.

Sometimes the little things give away Fox News bias just as much as the big things. In this case, the thumbnails show a ditzy and/or desperate-looking Haley, next to a strong, leader-ish Trump.

That message is reflected in the actual videos. Each were segments that aired Sunday, the morning after the South Carolina primary. The video asking what Haley’s strategy is for staying in the race was a panel discussion that was critical of her. Rachel Campos-Duffy suggested it’s because she’s a “saboteur.” However, Shannon Bream opined that Haley is positioning herself for 2028, so that if Trump loses, she can say, “I told you so.”

The video with the Trump thumbnail was also about knocking Haley for staying in the race. In this case, there was an interview with South Carolina GOP chair, Drew McKissick, talking up his state's primary voters' enthusiasm for Trump and saying it was time for her to drop out. This time, Pete Hegseth accused Haley of sabotage.

I’m feeling a bit under the weather tonight so I’ll just leave it there for now.

You can watch both videos below, each is from the February 25, 2026 Fox & Friends.