Former D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams laid the blame for yesterday’s armed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol wholly on Donald Trump. It was the kind of criticism of him you don’t hear often on Fox.

WILLIAMS: I’m very troubled by this, but this has to be laid directly to the foot of the president of the United States. He incited this, he encouraged this, those individuals went up on the Hill because the president of the United States were told to go up there, and as a result of that, they’ve taken over the people’s house. They’ve breached the House. I was happy to hear Chad Pergram call ‘em a mob because that’s what we have up there now, a mob, and they need to be dealt with as you would deal with any mob.

I don’t think you could say it any better.

Watch it below, from Fox’s January 6, 2021 coverage of the MAGA insurrection at the Capitol.

(Williams image via screen grab)