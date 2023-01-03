Sure, the Democrats botched their campaign by not defeating Republican fraud George Santos in the midterms but Fox News Sunday gave a complete pass to the Republicans who let him run as a member of their party and the Republicans who are about to seat him as a member of their caucus in the House of Representatives.

Guest host Gillian Turner began the discussion by blaming Democrats for the Republican liar, fraud and likely criminal, Rep.-elect Santos. “How did Democrats drop the ball twice?” she asked. She never questioned how Republicans nominated him or why their leadership has not indicated any objection to having him in their caucus.

Supposedly objective Wall Street Journal reporter Catherine Lucey didn’t mention any of that either. She said, “There’s a lot more we need to know about what happened in terms of candidate vetting and review from Democrats.” She also did Republicans a solid by saying “there are calls from both sides for investigations” without mentioning that Republican leadership has been silent. She did eventually mention that Kevin McCarthy is in a “difficult position” and that he has been “very careful so far not to say anything critical about Santos because this is a vote that he might need.”

Turner asked guest Charles Hurt how he sees “Republicans handling this.”

Instead of answering the question, Hurt responded with a load of deflection, whataboutism and an attempted equivalence between Santos and Biden.

HURT: Well, it truly is a remarkable example of a failure on the part of the media. … but I think it is also important to remember the guy does represent 750,000 New Yorkers. But he didn’t just win, he won by six points, which is kind of pretty extraordinary considering all that we’re learning now.

Nobody pointed out that Santos’ win was based on an almost completely false representation of who he is.

HURT: He sounds like a real nut job. But it’s not the first example of where the media has dropped the job on these things. When you look around at other members of Congress, other politicians who have done very well for themselves, not the least of which is Joe Biden, himself, who has spent his entire career lying about his biography, lying about his accomplishments, lying about where he went to school.

FACT CHECK: Biden did not lie about where he went to school. The right wing lied about what he said. He has, however, made a lot of misstatements and exaggerations and he has been caught plagiarizing (which he and his administration have said were mistakes). But that record pales in comparison to Santos'.

HURT: And so I think it’s kind of interesting how much attention is now suddenly being given to this guy who has – while he does represent 750,000 New Yorkers – and that’s a very important position, it’s not like he’s the sort of leader of the party or anything like that. And so, but you know, I think it’s probably good that we’re digging into all of it. I wish we’d done it before the election. That might have been a little bit more helpful.

Turner moved on to liberal guest Richard Fowler, not for rebuttal but to ask him about Republican plans to investigate Hunter Biden.

Fowler said that the question is whether Americans really want the kind of Republican investigations into Hunter Biden, the FBI and Dr. Anthony Fauci that the MAGA members will demand and, assuming he becomes speaker, Rep. Kevin McCarthy will undoubtedly allow.

Then Fowler did something smart. He brought up Santos on his own. He took aim, fired and shot down Hurt’s BS.

FOWLER: And on top of all of that, Gillian, they too have to deal with Representative George Santos and his resumé and the lie after lie after lie that comes out. And while we’ve seen some try to make comparisons between him and other elected officials, the difference here is we know where those elected officials went to college. We know what they did in their previous career. With George Santos, we don’t even know if that’s his real name.

Hurt responded that Biden was “hounded” out of one of his presidential campaigns for lying and plagiarizing. He added that he didn’t see how Santos’ lies about working at Goldman Sachs “are somehow worse than the lies that Joe Biden continues to tell today about what is going on in his own administration.”

Fowler said there’s “a big difference” between Biden’s comments and Santos’ claims that he worked at Goldman Sachs. "Or that your mother was a survivor of 9/11. Or that your employees [died] at the Pulse nightclub. That’s not true. I mean the lies just keep coming with Rep.-elect George Santos. That’s not the same as the president."

At that point, Turner stepped in to note that Santos “even lied about his own religion and his religious heritage.”

Apparently, Hurt’s “Santos is similar to Biden” propaganda was too much even for her.

You can watch it below, from the January 1, 2023 Fox News Sunday.