Only Fox News would allow a guest to compare the national debt to Nazi Germany.

On Saturday, Ken Fisher, a billionaire supporter of extreme right-wing candidates and a past Trump supporter, talked with Fox News host Neil Cavuto about the national debt approaching $35 trillion. (Editor’s note from Ellen: I could not find an indication Fisher is currently supporting Trump.)

FISHER: "First, it's a lot like Adolf Hitler. Terrible guy, but it doesn't mean he didn't have good table manners, despite being a terrible guy. You know that I almost never agree with what the Fed does, Janet Yellen needs to be head of the Fed. I almost never agree with Janet Yellen, I think she's terrible, kind of like a lot of other high IQ swamp critters, but that doesn't mean that she's wrong about everything she says."

Cavuto played along, saying, "You did mention the Hitler thing, but the one thing that I would say is we ignored Hitler until it was too late. We're maybe ignoring this debt, to your point, because it is manageable now so we put it off. But history does suggest the times we rarely did get serious about it - I think in the Clinton years, working with Newt Gingrich to sort of - did get welfare to work going and all this other stuff and we started changing deficits into surpluses, there was a boom in the markets.

You can watch this despicable comparison below, from the June 15, 2024 Cavuto Live.