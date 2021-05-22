Fox host Charles Payne set the stage for justifying GOP obstruction of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan by “asking” in his opening, “Do we need nearly $3 trillion in new spending?”

“You’re pretty passionate on this topic today,” was Payne’s introduction to Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX). Payne acknowledged there’s a need to improve infrastructure but, he added, “It seems like it’s being used as an excuse or trojan horse for a lot of excess spending.”

Brady got right to it. Ignoring how the jobs bill would create millions of jobs for Americans, he complained it is “packed full of wasteful spending, radical Green New Deal and just lavish green subsidies for millionaire owners of wind farms and the wealthy to buy electric vehicles. This is not the way to go. The tax increases he’s insisting upon actually wipes out any economic gain from the bill. In fact, America is a net loser economically from infrastructure. That should never happen.”

FACT CHECK: Calling the bill the “Green New Deal” is a misleading Republican talking point that was rated “mostly false” by PolitiFact.

But Payne let it go. Instead, he pushed for more demonization: “You say [the bill] involves crippling taxes, and it sabotages the job recovery. I want to go there, the notion that this action would hurt this strong, V-shaped recovery that we were enjoying even long before this year began.”

Brady, of course, complied. “I think the policies in the Biden administration are already hurting our economy,” he began. “We saw this in the April jobs report. If anyone tells you these generous federal unemployment benefits aren’t making it harder for mainstream businesses to hire they’re kidding themselves.”

The tax increases “don’t land on corporations,” Brady claimed, “they land on the workers, on the families whose retirement depends upon these corporations, on the communities where these companies are at.” He also predicted “a second wave of American companies moving overseas and taking their workers and their manufacturing with them.”

“Yeah,” Payne agreed.

FACT CHECK: Biden’s first GDP quarter showed 6.4% growth. That's not exactly “hurting our economy.”

Furthermore, Brady is the same guy who pushed through a $1.7 trillion tax cut that “ballooned the deficit” and “slashed taxes for corporations.”

You can watch Brady and Payne grope for rationales to obstruct the American Jobs Plan below, from the May 19, 2021 Your World.