Donald Trump attacked Fox News host Chris Wallace during a chat on Fox & Friends yesterday but the three sycophants said nothing in order to focus on suggesting debate advice for Dear Leader.

While coronavirus cases spike in the U.S., and testing lags, Trump had nothing better to do than to spend 46 minutes shooting the breeze on Fox & Friends.

The exchange began with “tough journalist” Ainsley Earhardt’s lapdog question that was little more than an invitation for Trump to attack the Commission on Presidential Debates, for daring to silence the Crybaby in Chief with a mute button, and start attacking the moderators. Not surprisingly, Trump snatched the opportunity to start whining:

EARHARDT: Mr. President, the commission has changed the debate rules for this last debate in two days. They have implemented a two-minute uninterrupted rule. So, they're going to have basically a mute button, they're going to mute your microphone while Joe Biden answers for the first two minutes and then mute his when you answer for the next two minutes.

What are your thoughts?

TRUMP: Well, I think the whole thing is crazy. This commission, I had problems with them four years ago where they stifled out my mic during my conversation with crooked Hillary and, you know, they muted my mic. They did a whole thing -- they did this to me already. The modulated it at the time and they actually had to write me a letter of apology and they did it on purpose.

Look, these people are not good people, this commission. A lot of funny things go on with them, and frankly, Kristin Welker, who I know, and you know I just went through Savannah Guthrie, I knew what I was getting into and it worked out fine, but she was out of line, she was totally out of line. And so was Chris Wallace.

I know you'll defend him, but so was Chris Wallace, he was terrible. It was like two-on-one and that was just fine with me. But at least they should admit that it was two-on-one. And the funny thing is, Biden doesn't even do his show. Biden won't even go on his show. He'd get killed over here if he did the show.

He couldn't -- he couldn't do Chris' show. But Kristen Welker is terrible. I mean, she is totally partisan. Her father and mother are big supporters of Joe Biden for a long time. They're supporters of the Democrat Party and she deleted her entire account. And I was the one that told you people about Scully.

In fact, Trump lied about Welker deleting her account. She briefly deactivated her Twitter account when she thought the account of Steve Scully, who was to be the previous moderator, had been hacked. Welker later reinstated her account.

Not surprisingly, “tough journalist, not in the tank for Trump" Earhardt said nothing to correct the lie. But what was worse was that neither she nor any of the two other toadies defended their own colleague, Wallace.

So Trump continued whining about the debate moderators:

TRUMP: Scully was no baby either, and then he got caught lying with his famous, oh, they hacked my account. You know, every time somebody gets caught, they always say they hacked my account. They said, that's -- here we go again with the hacking. So he -- he had a problem. But Kristen Welker is far worse than Scully, but I do it anyway.

I mean, I do it anyway, but this is the way it is. It's so set up. It's pretty incredible that we've been winning for so long, it's -- when you get right down to it.

In fact, Trump is losing badly in the polls. But lapdog Brian Kilmeade, playing a news host on TV, validated that lie. Then he kept trying to get Trump to stop whining in order to offer him some debate advice. Kilmeade did manage to work in the weakest of defenses for Wallace:

KILMEADE: Right. And so, whatever the playing field is, you're a sports guy by trade, you've got to adjust to it. Having said that and looking back --

TRUMP: But that's not fair.

KILMEADE: Right.

TRUMP: I mean, it would be nice to have a host that can be, you know, not necessarily a contributor to the campaigns and to Democrats.

KILMEADE: Right

TRUMP: It would be really nice. There are people out there that could be neutral. Kristen Welker cannot be neutral at all. Everybody knows that.

KILMEADE: Right. Well having said that, and Chris said he -- Chris said he was neutral, but just moving on to this debate --

TRUMP: Yes, he was neutral for who? For himself?

Kilmeade let that go. But he did eventually get to a point he had probably pre-planned, suggesting Trump tone down his bullying and interrupting during the debate.

KILMEADE: What’s going to change for your strategy? Regardless of moderator, format, mic, what's your strategy? Are you using anybody different to get you ready? And after studying and dueling with Joe Biden once already, what have you learned? What's going to change? Are you going to interrupt less?

That prompted another stream of Trump whines and attacks on Biden and even Hillary Clinton (“Well, Joe lies. And he lies a lot. And he'll say things that are crazy. … Hillary was a much smarter person than him, but they play a much dirtier game. And she was dirty…”)

Kilmeade kept trying, unsuccessfully, to lead the discussion back to his debate tips for Trump:

KILMEADE: Will you take some of your time and answer the previous question, like Mike Pence did, and then answer their question?

TRUMP: Well, look, I do my own debating. I do fine. And I do my own debating. And a lot of people said I won. If you look at the Hispanic -- very interesting, they did a Hispanic population poll, and I was at 77 percent. And a lot of people thought, look, when somebody stands there and he lies, lies, lies, I like to challenge it at the time because you don't have time to go back.

Finally, cohost Will Cain did his part but without much effect:

CAIN: Mr. President, just to follow up on what Brian's asking, though, after that first debate, there are many who suggested if you just let Joe Biden share his ideas, America might not be too keen on those ideas. In fact, Ari Fleischer, last night on "Hannity," said the president should interrupt less. Will you change your strategy in this last debate from your first debate?

TRUMP: Well, I may do that. Actually, the interesting thing, they said if you let him talk, he'll lose his chain of thought because he's gonzo. And I understand that. But I also understand that as he's going down the line and issuing lies, you know, generally it's OK to, you know, really attack that. But -- but there is a chain of thought that, you know, there were -- there were a lot of people that say let him talk because he loses his -- his train.

You can watch the lickspittles do their best to coach Trump below, from the October 20, 2020 Fox & Friends.