Associated Press reports that ending the Trump-era program won’t have much of an impact, but Fox News wants you to think it means we’re all going to be overrun with criminal immigrants.

From AP (emphases added):

The Supreme Court said Thursday the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts, a victory for a White House that still must address the growing number of people seeking refuge at America’s southern border.

The ruling will have little immediate impact because the policy has been seldom applied under President Joe Biden, who reinstated it under a court order in December. It was his predecessor, Donald Trump, who launched the “Remain in Mexico” policy and fully embraced it.

But to listen to National Border Patrol Council Vice President Hector Garza on Fox’s Your World show, you might think the policy was the only thing keeping you safe from dangerous immigrants who are now about to overtake the border and infiltrate communities all over the country.

Garza warned about a “catch and release program on steroids.” He claimed, “All these criminal illegal aliens and all these drug smugglers will be scot-free, and aliens will continue to die in the back of 18-wheelers, and illegal aliens will continue to die in vehicle pursuits.”

“All American citizens, all our communities are being impacted by these crimes,” he continued.

He also predicted a huge spike in false asylum claims. “Now our agents are going to have to be processing more women and children, and we’re going to have absolutely no time, no staff, no equipment to go after the real criminal aliens.”

Garza called it “very, very bad for the United States.”

Host Neil Cavuto helped with the messaging. “That’s just a small fraction, those who are seeking the security here in the United States,” he said, before adding that “that’s a multiyear process going through that, and there’s no guarantee they end up showing up when they have to show up, right?”

“They just disappear into the United States,” Garza replied. “They end up getting more and more roots in the U.S., and they will never be deported, especially under a Biden administration that has pretty much decriminalized illegal immigration.”

FACT CHECK: Undocumented immigrants commit much less crime, not more, than the U.S.-born.

You can watch Fox exploit the Supreme Court ruling for political propaganda below, from the June 30, 2022 Your World.