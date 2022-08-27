Fox’s Cavuto Live show did its part to gin up resentment for President Biden’s student debt forgiveness with a guest who claimed that student debt was the result of “bad behavior.”

Once again, the lower-third banner described the plan as “handouts.”

Host Neil Cavuto quickly pivoted to suggesting that those with student debt are undeserving deadbeats: “Twenty million Americans are behind on their utility bills. What’s to stop them from saying what you did for them maybe you could do for me and help me out? Or another 15 million Americans behind on their mortgages right now. It is potentially a slippery slope, is it not?”

Fox News contributor Scott Martin agreed and piled on to the meme. “I was thinking the same thing, a moral hazard, and totally a reaching out of the hand to say just give us a little help. Because, like you said, Neil, the folks that didn’t do things let’s say the best way. I mean, I know there’s obviously individual circumstances for each. But the folks that got behind and obviously are going to be forgiven, it doesn’t exactly show the best example.” He said, “It will compel more bad behavior in the future.” He claimed the best way to help those struggling with student loan debt is “by stepping out of the way.”

You can watch it below, from the August 27, 2022 Cavuto Live.