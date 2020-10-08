After Donald Trump had a temper tantrum over not being allowed to jeopardize people’s health by appearing in person at a second debate, Fox News quickly started spinning, claiming a virtual debate would let Joe Biden cheat.

This morning, Trump announced, “I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate” and pulled out of the second presidential debate, which was planned as a town hall. Former Vice President Joe Biden is just fine with that and has already announced plans to hold a town hall on ABC by himself.

Later, on Fox’s Your World, contributor Deneen Borelli hinted her support for Trump’s childish behavior by suggesting that Biden will cheat if there’s a virtual debate.

Borelli said, “There are allegations of Joe Biden using a teleprompter and being assisted just in regular interviews in his basement. He needs to be questioned, he has not had any hard hitting questions.”

On a conspiracy theory roll, Borelli went on to question the timing of the Commission on Presidential Debates' announcement of a virtual debate which, she claimed, was now “dominat[ing] the news” and taking away from what she also claimed was Kamala Harris’ big failure in the debate last night.

Host Neil Cavuto politely disagreed. “You could also argue that the game completely changed with the president testing positive for the virus.

This accusation by Borelli follows suggestions on both Fox & Friends and Fox Business Network’s Varney & Co., that Biden will try to cheat.

Yet, not one of them came up with any evidence to back up their accusations.

You can watch Borelli do her part for the propaganda cause below, from the October 8, 2020 Your World.