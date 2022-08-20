There’s are real questions as to whether the shipping containers will work to deter migrants and whether the cost is worth it – but those questions were not asked in this softball interview with Yuma, AZ Mayor Doug Nicholls.

From CBS8 in San Diego:

Questions about the shipping containers' effectiveness remain after a picture showed two of the containers have already fallen over.

Enrique Morones with Gente Unida, a human rights border coalition, said the shipping containers will not keep migrants out.

"The 30 foot wall is causing people to fall of the wall, break their neck and die. The shipping containers are actually easier to scale. They can use ladders like this. They have a flat surface and then you can just use a rope," said Morones.

Then there’s the price tag. Arizona's Director of Homeland Security said the state of Arizona is spending $6 million of it's $335 million dollars from the state budget to install the shipping containers, according to CBS8.

But on Fox’s Your World show, there was nothing not to love.

Host Neil Cavuto said, “When you hear, Mayor, that the administration’s arguing that walls don’t work, but we do know this much, that where there are walls particularly along south of San Diego and all, they certainly do work.”

“That’s absolutely true,” Nicholls said, “and we have history of that. We don’t have to even look into recent history. We can go back to 2006 when President Bush sent the National Guard to build the wall. We had a 98% drop in crossings that one year alone. It’s irrefutable. It doesn’t solve immigration, but it does make the country more secure.”

In 2019, six historians told Rolling Stone why Donald Trump’s border wall wouldn’t work. Among other reasons, they noted that “border walls have failed time and again throughout history — whether it’s the fall of the Berlin Wall or the penetration of France’s Maginot Line in World War II — and they’ve even failed at the United States’ southern border, where the Clinton administration began constructing barrier fences in the early 1990s.”

You can watch it below, from the August 18, 2022 Your World.