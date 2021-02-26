BuzzFeed News published a devastating portrait of Rep. Madison Cawthorn as a serial sexual harasser today. A little later, he was welcomed on Fox News Primetime as the future of conservatism.

In case you missed the article, BuzzFeed’s investigation reveals Cawthorn as a liar and a predator. For example:

BuzzFeed News spoke with more than three dozen people, including more than two dozen former students, their friends, and their relatives, who described or corroborated instances of sexual harassment and misconduct on campus, in Cawthorn’s car, and at his house near campus. Four women told BuzzFeed News that Cawthorn, now a rising Republican star, was aggressive, misogynistic, or predatory toward them. Their allegations include calling them derogatory names in public in front of their peers, including calling one woman “slutty,” asking them inappropriate questions about their sex lives, grabbing their thighs, forcing them to sit in his lap, and kissing and touching them without their consent. One of these women now works as an intern for another Republican member of Congress and passes Cawthorn in the corridors of the Capitol. According to more than a dozen people — including three women who had firsthand experience and seven people who heard about these incidents from them at the time — Cawthorn often used his car as a way to entrap and harass his women classmates, taking them on what he could call “fun drives'' off campus. Two said he would drive recklessly and ask them about their virginity and sexual experiences while they were locked in the moving vehicle.

…

Charismatic and active on Twitter and Telegram, the new lawmaker, like the former president and his allies, has worked to build an image of himself as a “true patriot” whose mission is to drain the swamp and protect his supporters from the radical left while standing up for members of the military — despite the fact that he lied about his future at the Naval Academy. He was invited to speak at the Republican National Convention last summer, and in recent months, he’s gained notoriety for being at the forefront of the effort to overturn the results of the presidential election, brazenly perpetuating lies about voter fraud, many of which he’s since walked back after a backlash.

Host Katie Pavlich introduced Cawthorn as part of a “new generation of conservatives” inspired by Rush Limbaugh “to pick up his torch and carry on his legacy.”

I’m hardly a Pavlich fan but she’s a pretty sharp cookie. After Cawthorn knocked Congress as, essentially, doing nothing, she asked what Cawthorn is fighting for. “You can be against the left but you also have to provide a number of policy positions and things for people to be hopeful for,” she said.

Cawthorn offered a lot of platitudes about “going back to our founding principles” and complained that the Republican party has “veered off its course” by getting too involved in social issues rather than focusing on “limited government” and “making sure that we are truly focused on defending our liberties.” He even claimed “a great moral foundation to stand upon.” He said conservatives should use that to “create an incredible economy and an incredible country” that “requires very little governance.”

Even before the BuzzFeed article came out, Cawthorn was plagued with accusations of racism and sexual misconduct, including his “bucket list” item of visiting Hitler’s vacation home.

But Pavlich let the dishonest moral preening go unchallenged.

You can watch Cawthorn escape any questions about the very, very damning material in the BuzzFeed article, below, from the February 26, 2021 Fox News Primetime.

Correction: This post originally stated that this segment appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.