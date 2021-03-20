FBN correspondent Susan Li talked about the fear in Asian communities and gave a heartfelt plea for the violence against Asians to stop. Unlike her colleagues Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, she did not use the rise in hate crimes to race bait against African Americans.

Li spoke about how the horrific murders in Atlanta this week has brought the subject of anti-Asian violence to the forefront:

LI: The fact is that six out of the eight victims were Asian women. It’s a fact that anti-Asian violence has surged 150% over the past year, according to one California study. And it’s a fact that the Asian community is now fearful after these shootings. …

When I’ve walked in Chinatown or I’ve had relatives tell me of their stories passing by, people have shouted “virus” at them or some other derogatory terms which I don’t think I want to share on television, but it’s just something that needs to stop. Someone needs to stand up for us and hopefully there’s something coming from the White House and also maybe something from Congress in denouncements and maybe heightened policing would be great.

[…]

LI: It’s been there for a long time because even growing up as somebody in North America, as one that been here since I was two years old. You know, you’ve been called names in a playground and for some reason, just over the past year, you’ve just heard this replay of things that you thought and hoped for were in the past.

But maybe it’s because of what happened to the economy, people have lost their jobs, obviously COVID has been horrendous for everybody over the past 12 months, but for the entire community, we’re standing up for ourselves finally because Asians have been called the model minority but we’ve been silenced, we’ve been taught to not cause problems. But I like the fact that it’s been galvanizing and that we’re all getting together, we’re all standing as one, hoping for a voice to say “Please stop, we’re all in this together.” We’re all Americans as well and we want to be part of this community.

Li and/or host Charles Payne should have mentioned how Trump’s comments have, at the least, stoked the ethnic animosity. Otherwise, Susan’s commentary was outstanding.

You can watch it below, from the March 19, 2021 Your World.