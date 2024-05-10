According to attorney Jonna Spilbor, Donald Trump is doing a masterful job of campaigning from the New York criminal court despite being “unconstitutionally” gagged.

During today’s Your World show, host Neil Cavuto described Trump's rants outside the courthouse where he is being tried on 34 felony charges as “testifying outside that trial room.” Cavuto asked Spilbor whether that’s “partly by design” and “whether that is a strategy that might work for him?”

“It’s genius,” Spilbor said emphatically, “because let’s not forget he's no ordinary defendant, he's the Republican nominee, the presumptive nominee, he's supposed to be on the campaign trail, and he's managed to brilliantly take the dark, dingy corridor of the Manhattan criminal courtroom, and use it to get his message out, especially remarkable since he's been gagged since day one, unconstitutionally so."

She added, "You've just got to hope that they (the jury) could be fair and impartial." I’m guessing that by “fair and impartial” she means a “not guilty” verdict.

Also, despite Spilbor’s suggestion otherwise, CNN notes that the gag order is “narrow” (it bars Trump from commenting on witnesses, jurors, court staff and others involved in the criminal trial). It does not stifle his “right to free speech and to campaign as a presumptive party nominee."

Trump isn't being a "genius" or being "remarkable" at all.

You can watch Fox work to delegitimize Trump’s New York criminal trial below, from the May 10, 2024 Your World.