Former Fox News correspondent Jim Angle died Wednesday at age 75. Fox reported that the cause of death “was not available.”

In the FoxNews.com article about Angle’s death, Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said Angle’s “talent and fearless reporting was unmatched.” She added that he was “beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed.”

Fox says Angle joined the network when it launched, in 1996, as “a senior White House correspondent.” He was a regular substitute anchor for Brit Hume on Special Report. In 2011, he became a chief national correspondent, and retired in 2014. On his retirement, he wrote to his colleagues “You were all a joy to work with and I will remember you and my time here fondly.”

Hume remembered Angle as “very, very fair-minded but never dull.”

We have a different recollection about the fair-mindedness.

Regardless, RIP Jim.