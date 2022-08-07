Instead of calling the Inflation Reduction Act by its proper name, Fox “journalist” Mike Emanuel regurgitated GOP talking points and denigrated it as “a tax and spend” bill.

Guest hosting Fox News Sunday today, Emanuel opened the show by saying:

“Senate Democrats make their final push toward handing President Biden a tax-and-spend victory a year and a half in the making.”

It was not a slip. On Twitter yesterday, Emanuel teased the show with almost identical language:

“This week on Fox News Sunday, Senate Democrats aim to hand President Biden a tax-and-spend victory a year and a half in the making.”

pic.twitter.com/IZrHhYYo8Q — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) August 6, 2022

Emanuel calls himself a journalist but he was uncritically echoing GOP propaganda here. After the bill passed this afternoon, The New York Times noted, “Congressional Republicans hammered the bill as an exorbitant spending package with damaging tax hikes that would inflict more pain on the nation’s economy at a perilous moment.”

.@LindseyGrahamSC: There's no way that Manchin, Schumer's reckless tax and spend proposal will get my support https://t.co/9hHlgHrFjW — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 6, 2022

The White House has touted the support of “over 40 major companies” for this tax-and-spend plan.



Yet half of their list are either foreign-based or owned by a foreign multinational competing directly with U.S. businesses. It’s easy see why they'd want higher taxes on Americans. — Ways and Means GOP (@WaysandMeansGOP) August 7, 2022

RELEASE: Cruz Statement on Voting Against Schumer-Manchin Tax-and-Spend Billhttps://t.co/TP5eViB0d9 pic.twitter.com/Z8PAmpLSFp — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 7, 2022

Rather than a healthcare system that offers Americans breakthrough medicines, this reckless tax and spend bill will force Americans to settle for end-of-life care. That’s wrong. As a physician who practiced medicine for 25+ years, I will not let that happen without a fight. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) August 7, 2022

You probably get the picture.

You can watch Emanuel open Fox’s flagship Sunday news program with GOP talking points below, from the August 7, 2022 Fox News Sunday.