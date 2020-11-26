If you have nothing else to be grateful for this Thanksgiving, be glad that the lying, incompetent Trump family will no longer have anything to do with managing the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

You may recall that Eric Trump played a coronavirus expert on TV when he said this about the pandemic on Fox News in May (video below):

ERIC TRUMP: You watch, [Democratics will] milk it every single day between now and November third. And guess what? After November third coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open.

They're trying to deprive [Donald Trump] of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds. Joe Biden can't get 10 people in a room, My father is getting 50,000 in a room, and they want to do everything they can to stop it.

On this Thanksgiving Day, not only has COVID-19 not gone away and disappeared, it has surged to a new, terrifying high. Instead of “everybody” re-opening, many places are re-closing. From The New York Times today:

Case numbers are spiking across most of the United States, leading to dire warnings about full hospitals, exhausted health care workers and expanding lockdowns.

Glimmers of progress in the Upper Midwest are being offset by major surges elsewhere.

As conditions worsened and winter approached, the governors of Iowa and North Dakota ordered residents to wear masks. State leaders have imposed curfews in Ohio and most of California. And with more than 1.2 million cases announced in a one-week stretch, officials worried aloud about the impact Thanksgiving gatherings could have on the weeks ahead.

Deaths are rising quickly toward their spring peaks, surpassing more than 2,000 in a day for the first time since early May.

In my post about Eric’s prediction, I wrote, “We’ll have to wait for November to check back in with Trump’s pandemic prediction (I calendared it just now).”

Today seems a perfect day to do that.

I am very thankful to be with my family today for a small, four-person, outdoor gathering. But I am just as thankful that Joe Biden and his team of scientists and medical experts will be taking office soon.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody! I am so very grateful to all of our readers, many of whom have been with us for years!

(Eric Trump image via screen grab)