Tonight is the second and final presidential debate before the election. Will it be as awful as the first one? Better or worse? Watch on our live stream, via PBS NewsHour, if you can't get it on TV but share your thoughts in our comments section regardless.
I'll be noting my thoughts and observations in the comments section below.
(Debate image via screen grab)
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 22:15:02 -0400 · Flag
I actually think Trump is not doing as badly as he should be here.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 22:11:36 -0400 · Flag
“Nobody has done more for the Black community than Donald Trump” “with the exception, possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 22:05:03 -0400 · Flag
Trump claims the kids separated from their parents, whose parents they can’t find, are “treated so well.”
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:55:58 -0400 · Flag
Trump: If he’s elected, the stock market will crash.
Biden: People don’t live on the stock market.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:54:51 -0400 · Flag
Trump claims Biden’s health care plan will destroy Social Security and Medicare and ruin the country.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:53:35 -0400 · Flag
Trump is rambling about fracking during a discussion about health care.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:45:44 -0400 · Flag
Kirsten Welker is letting Trump steamroll too much.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:37:13 -0400 · Flag
“They spied on my campaign” “witch hunt.”
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:36:30 -0400 · Flag
Trump was whining about Russia investigation.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:33:36 -0400 · Flag
Trump claims he paid millions and millions of dollars in taxes. Claims the $750 he actually paid was a filing fee.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:30:24 -0400 · Flag
Trump keeps saying there has been “nobody tougher on Russia” than himself. I hope Biden delivers a knockout punch.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:29:16 -0400 · Flag
How long until Trump attacks the moderator?
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:26:37 -0400 · Flag
Trump sounds petulant, not strong and leaderlike.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:20:54 -0400 · Flag
Asked what to say to parents who are afraid to send their kids to school, Trump says, “we have to reopen.”
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:09:34 -0400 · Flag
Biden says Trump mishandling alone makes him not entitled to a second term. “Still has no plan, no comprehensive plan.” Talks up mandatory masks, rapid testing and safely reopening.
Ellen commented 2020-10-22 21:08:48 -0400 · Flag
First question is about coronavirus. Trump made it mostly about himself. Biden now hitting Trump hard on his failures.