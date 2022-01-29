2022-01-29 14:51:23 -0500

Hayes joined Fox News as they were hunkering down for their attacks on President Obama and the 2009 Congress. This had been started with sneering nitpicks at the landmark 2009 Inauguration, and then officially kicked off by unrepentant bigot Rush Limbaugh with his infuriated scream of “I Hope He FAILS !!!!” at CPAC that year. Hayes was one of the “serious faces” brought in to buttress the Fox News hosts. The host would get things rolling with the Line of the Day, usually predicting or just stating a major failure for the Obama White House as part of the constant repetition of “Obama’s a failure” coverage. Hayes would then be there to provide some cherry picked stats or analysis that would sound very reasoned and thoughtful as to why President Obama was a failure in this situation. If there was a Dem consultant on hand, they’d be given 30 seconds to bleat a protest before being corrected by the serious thinker (Hayes) and then they’d wrap up the segment.



Hayes was not at Fox News to provide actual analysis – he was there to give a scholarly vice to angry Right Wing propaganda. And he knew it. He happily took their money to do this for a decade. As such, he was part of a long term effort by angry Right Wingers to push American discourse as far to the Right as they could, and to cheapen that discourse to the lowest denominator. (In fairness, most Right Wing debate is held at a fairly simple level, with the pundits regularly posing to just be “one of the folks”.) Hayes repeatedly dignified openly specious talking points about President Obama and the Dems, and he knew they were specious. But they allowed angry Right Wing pundits to rile up the GOP base and set the stage for the 2010 midterms.



The change we’ve seen since 2016 is that Fox News and the Right went all-in for the Pence White House, because they were literally getting every policy win they wanted, and because they enjoyed watching Pence’s childish former spokesman bullying their mutual enemies. Hayes was part of this too. It wasn’t until after they lost the 2020 election that Hayes soured on the program. In that aftermath, many Fox News viewers abandoned ship for even fringier angry Right Wing outlets like Newsmax. So Fox News has lurched into the fringe territory to try to get them back. And it’s causing more “serious” faces like Hayes and Chris Wallace (and a less serious one like Carl Cameron) to flee to actual journalism networks, presumably to get some of the stench off of themselves. (At the same time, multiple Fox News rejects have jumped at the chance to appear on the smaller fringe propaganda outlets – Eric Bolling and Ed Henry come to mind…)



It’s fine for Hayes to get a talking head position at a real network. They just need to introduce and couch him properly. Perhaps they could give him an on-screen placard of “Right Wing Propagandist, Formerly on Fox News” every time he answers a question.