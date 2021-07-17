Eric Bolling’s accusation is not just preposterous but it also shows he thinks going “woke” is worse than being devious, hypocritical or unprincipled.

The “wokeness” Bolling was complaining about was Fox’s lack of criticism of Major League Baseball for "canceling" the All-Star game in Atlanta, in protest of Georgia's voting-restriction laws. But as Mediaite explains, Fox was vehemently against MLB's decision until the network was suddenly fine with it:

On April 6, after Major League Baseball announced the game’s move to Denver, every single opinion show in the Fox News lineup condemned the decision — a transcript search from the media monitoring service TVEyes revealed.

But now that Fox Sports is covering the game, well… More from Mediaite:

The network dispatched Carley Shimkus to deliver live reports from outside Coors Field in Denver — the site of Tuesday evening’s contest.

“I’ve got to say this area was packed with fans yesterday for the Home Run Derby,” Shimkus said. She added, “It’s going to be packed with fans once again later today for the MLB All-Star game. And I got to talk to a lot of people from all over the country. People flew in, drove in for this event. And a lot of people said the same thing. They say that this year is made even more special by the fact that the MLB All-Star game didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic. So a lot of good times happening here in the Mile High City, and more fun to come later today.”

On Newsmax, Bolling went after his former employer, albeit with a bit of an apparent misunderstanding of Fox’s coverage:

BOLLING: There’s something really alarming going down over at 1200 Avenue of the Americas.

[…]

[W]here were they when MLB canceled the All Star game over being woke? They were silent. Silent. Now I wonder why Fox was so quiet on the All Star game flip-flop? After all, they claim to be against the leftists ruining the country by constantly playing the race card here, there, and everywhere, and against the cancer that cancel culture is. Why were they silent when it came to the All-Star game?

Look no further than their program guide. Turns out Fox was broadcasting that Major League Baseball All Star game.

This is the extent to which the right-wing has demonized the left and continues to gin up animosity – by making it worse to be “woke” than to be just about anything else.

You can watch Bolling’s July 16 Newsmax rant below: