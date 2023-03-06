This weekend’s Saturday Night Live featured a Fox & Friends discussion about the Dominion defamation lawsuit.
Although media critic Howard Kurtz has said that he is forbidden by Fox News to discuss the $1.6 billion case, Saturday Night Live imagined how it would be discussed on Fox & Friends. The cold open sketch featured Mikey Day as Steve Doocy, Heidi Gardner as Ainsley Earhardt and Bowen Yang as Brian Kilmeade. Also appearing was James Austin Johnson as My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell.
Have some laughs at Fox News’ expense below, from the March 4, 2023 Saturday Night Live:
