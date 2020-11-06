It's looking good for Biden but we don't have a winner yet. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is trying to steal the election. Share your thoughts, hopes, fears, observations in our comment section.
Bemused commented 2020-11-06 02:07:40 -0500 · Flag
Ellen wrote: "My sister texted me Wednesday to ask if we should open the tequila or the Pepto Bismol. I wrote back, “Both.”
My sentiment, exactly.
A query: just how definitive will these first results be? Won’t there be provisional, other legal ballots, including overseas and military, still outstanding? The margins are so slim….
My sentiment, exactly.
fegnivepsa Randiall commented 2020-11-06 00:33:21 -0500 · Flag
Ellen commented 2020-11-05 23:46:08 -0500 · Flag
I’ve never loved my online yoga classes as much as I have this week.
Ellen commented 2020-11-05 23:44:53 -0500 · Flag
Oops. I mistakenly put this in the body of the post when it belonged as a comment:
My sister texted me Wednesday to ask if we should open the tequila or the Pepto Bismol. I wrote back, “Both.”
