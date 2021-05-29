Donna Brazile is the latest person to ditch the increasingly extremist Fox News.

According to The Daily Beast, Brazile says her departure was amicable and that she “decided to return to ABC” after being “offered an additional 2-4 years” on her Fox contract.

When Brazile arrived at Fox, in March, 2019, she described her new gig as an “opportunity to reach across the aisle.” She told host Dana Perino, “I want to talk to people. I want to listen. I want to reach out. I want to do so in civility.” She called that time in America, “a time for dialogue.”

Ellen wrote then, “That’s the kind of thinking I applaud but it’s not at all the kind that you’ll find on Fox News.”

It may have taken her a while but she seems to have figured out that civil dialogue is not what Fox is about.

Or maybe she just got a better offer from ABC.

You can watch Brazile refuse to apologize for telling RNC chair Ronna McDaniel to "go to hell" below, from Fox’s March 3, 2020 coverage of Super Tuesday.

