Radical, anti-abortion and now defrocked Frank Pavone got a sympathetic platform on The Ingraham Angle to play the “cancel culture” MAGA victim.

As NewsHounds’ Priscilla has posted, Pavone is quite the extremist and a long-time Fox hero. He has been showcased on Fox for “rescuing” a terminally ill Canadian child from their health care system and for a publicity stunt in which he wanted to obtain the remains from Kermit Gosnell’s disgraced abortion clinic in order to give them a Catholic funeral. In 2013, Priscilla wrote about Pavone:

He is a pal of domestic anti-choice terrorist Randall Terry who has expressed a desire for all abortion providers to be executed. He was also a key player in the Fox enabled Terri Schiavo media circus. His organization employs Fox fave, Alveda King. The Institute for Democracy reports that Priests for Life support abortion clinic blockades and other illegal activity.

More recently, as NPR reported, Pavone has become a fervent Trumper who, in 2016, placed an aborted fetus on an altar and posted a video of it on social media. He was defrocked for what the Vatican called “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”

On Fox News, Pavone turned himself into a MAGA victim, with an assist from host Lauran Ingraham.

Ingraham said, “I know this is a very difficult time for you.”

“This is actually the culmination of 21 years of abuse by church authorities to me and to my ministry despite the fact that we help the Vatican,” Pavone complained. “We help to run some of the operations out of the pope’s mission to the United Nations. We helped the secretary of state with international pro-life issues. We run the largest ministry for healing after abortion for which Pope Francis has personally encouraged me to keep going on it.”

Leaving out mention of the fetus-on-the-altar stunt, Pavone added, “We do all kinds of other pro-life work with which many of our viewers are familiar.”

“Why are they doing this?” Pavone asked rhetorically. Calling the social media post “just an excuse,” he claimed, “A lot of it obviously is connected with the cancel culture that comes against supporters of President Trump and critics of the Democrat party, and we’re only going to get louder about that, we’re not going to be silenced. People are losing their jobs as you know because they stand for their conservative values.”

Ingraham smiled while Pavone talked. She praised him, saying “I know your work. You’ve done such amazing work over the years.”

“My vocation is to be a priest and to be a full time pro-life leader, and I don’t intend to walk away,” Pavone said.

“As a priest, Father Pavone, you have to go where the church tells you to go, correct?” Ingraham asked. “You say you want to appeal this, but they say there’s no appeal process for what just happened, so what do you do?”

Pavone said “the next pope can reverse it,” and, in the meanwhile, “I’m appealing to the people of God to continue working with us.”

But “If the pope closes the door” on him, Pavone said he will be “right there on the other side of that door waiting for it to open again.”

“I’m a loyal Catholic,” Pavone added, despite the fact that he was defrocked for disobedience. Then he suggested he’s not so loyal. “It’s a cancel culture in the church, and it’s got to be exposed,” he declared.

Ingraham gave him the stamp of approval: “We appreciate you,” she said.

You can watch it below, from the December 20, 2022 The Ingraham Angle.