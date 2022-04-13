David Mamet, the award-winning playwright, author and filmmaker, told Fox News host Mark Levin, “This has always been the problem with education, is that teachers are inclined – particularly men, because men are predators – to pedophilia.”
Given that Mamet was a teacher, himself, for “40-some years,” you have to wonder if this was some kind of confession.
Read more about this and watch the video on Crooks and Liars.
Do you like this post?
John McKee commented 2022-04-13 00:41:25 -0400 · Flag
Have to admit I’ve only ever seen one of the man’s plays, but I have often wondered how Mamet could be responsible for the genius-level script for Glengarry Glen Ross AND the various snippets of nasty, right wing garbage that I’ve seen over the years. Haven’t gone into a deep study, but my impression is that he is more than just a bit disturbed.
BTW – if any of our friends has not seen the filmed version of Glengarry Glen Ross, it is an essential watch. Pacino, Spacey, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin, Jonathan Pryce, Ed Harris and the wonderful Jack Lemmon in the best dramatic performance of his career. Gruelling, but impeccable.
BTW – if any of our friends has not seen the filmed version of Glengarry Glen Ross, it is an essential watch. Pacino, Spacey, Alan Arkin, Alec Baldwin, Jonathan Pryce, Ed Harris and the wonderful Jack Lemmon in the best dramatic performance of his career. Gruelling, but impeccable.