Those “rule of law” lovers on Fox News and in the MAGA GOP have not just pre-acquitted criminal defendant Donald Trump, they’re demanding retaliation against Democrats.

House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) had a friendly chat about Trump’s New York City indictment with his Fox Friends yesterday. Nobody cared about Trump inciting violence against New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Instead, they suggested he deserved it.

Cohost Steve Doocy called the indictment “a hit job” and Comer called it “a political scam.” Never mind that it was a grand jury who did the indicting, after weighing the evidence and never mind that no trial has even started.

Really, though the Fox/MAGA target is Biden, not Bragg. The prosecutors “better have a seat and about a pallet of Kentucky bourbon when they see what all the Biden family has done over the past decade,” Comer said. Doocy laughed heartily. “Every day we find another LLC affiliated with the Bidens that they were using to launder money from our adversaries around the world,” Comer added. He called the evidence against Biden “breathtaking.”

He continued with this:

COMER: I had two calls yesterday, one from a county attorney in Kentucky and one from a county attorney in Tennessee. They were Republican, obviously, both states are heavily Republican. They want to know if there are ways they can go after the Bidens now.

And they’ve opened up a can of worms. They’ve set precedents now that we can’t go back on. And now we’re going to see a judicial system that’s already bogged down with doing what they’re supposed to do, and that’s going after real criminals, people that are committing real crimes, burglaries, rape, robberies, things like that. And now you’re going to start having ambitious political people like Alvin Bragg try to make a name for themselves and go after big pie-in-the-sky federal cases. And it’s just not a good path that we need to go forward on in our judiciary.

But you can best your MAGA hat that Comer will have no complaints about going down that path against Democrats.

Media Matters notes that there were other calls for retribution from Fox figures. For example:

“Here’s what I hope happens next,” former Bush White House press secretary and Fox contributor Ari Fleischer told Sean Hannity [Tuesday] night. “I earnestly hope that conservative prosecutors in rural areas of America indict Bill Clinton, indict Hillary Clinton, indict Hunter Biden."

How much of this comes to pass remains to be seen. But you know they’re going to try.

You can watch Comer and Friends below, from the April 5, 2023 Fox & Friends.