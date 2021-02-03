Tucker Carlson posed as a free speech lover in order to defend murder-curious, conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. CNN’s Brianna Keilar brought the receipts to brutally expose his BS.

Raw Story provides the context:

In a recent Fox News segment, host Tucker Carlson came to the defense of Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, right-wing conspiracy theorist and QAnon adherent, accusing cable networks of disproportionately focusing on her while ignoring news about the newly-minted Biden administration.

Likening Carlson to “a toddler banging their head against the wall to get attention,” Keilar rolled the tape:

CARLSON: So, how dangerous -- just how dangerous is this three-named congresswoman you probably have never heard of?

Well, so dangerous, that in the name of democracy, she must be expelled tonight from the Congress. That's what they're saying.

In the new democracy, CNN gets the veto. If cable news doesn't like your views, you have to leave Congress. That's the rule.

The test is entirely ideological. You don't have to actually harm anyone to lose your job. This new member of congress has barely even voted. She just got there the other day. But CNN says she has bad opinions. Therefore, she's the greatest threat we face.

Keilar began her evisceration by pointing out that it’s not Greene’s “opinions” that are so objectionable, it’s her vicious lies. Then Keilar destroyed Carlson's “free speech lover” act by playing clips of him viciously smearing Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tammy Duckworth for daring to voice their opinions.

Must see TV, from CNN’s February 2, 2021 Newsroom, via Raw Story’s Eric Dolan.