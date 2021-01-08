CNN’s Brianna Keilar demolished Tucker Carlson’s claim that the MAGA sedition and insurrection at the Capitol this week was just a “political protest that got out of hand.” While she was at it, she filleted his racist hypocrisy by comparing his defense of the mostly white MAGA insurrection to his condemnation of Black Lives Matter protests.

Carlson can’t defend the insurrection nor Trump’s behavior. But every big story is weaponized on Fox and in this case, Carlson tried to make Trump critics, the media and those who called out the racial disparity in treatment of the protesters the real villains.

I think Keilar destroyed that effort.

You can watch her do that via my Crooks and Liars post today. Believe me, you won’t be sorry.