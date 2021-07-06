Doctor, medical school professor and CNN medical analyst Jonathan Reiner perfectly summed up Tucker Carlson’s history of recklessly attacking measures that could save American lives.

Sometimes a tweet says it all:

Carlson seems hellbent on letting COVID go on as long as possible. He’s “questioned” the safety of vaccines. Now he says masks are unsafe. Somehow he never seems to have an actual expert on his show to discuss. Is the coronavirus one of his sponsors? https://t.co/kYC4DuaLgh — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) July 2, 2021

Raw Story reported:

Others also spoke out in agreement with Reiner's tweet. One Twitter user summed up Carlson's antics tweeting, "Carlson would say anything to provoke a reaction from his viewers. He's an instigator and a very dangerous man. I can't help but wonder how many of his viewers contracted coronavirus as a result of Carlson's rants."

Hope you’re proud of yourselves, Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch. Or is killing Americans part of your business plan?

(H/T reader Eric Jefferson)

(Carlson image via screen grab)