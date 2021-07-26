Tucker Carlson, the guy too afraid to admit to his viewers he’s been vaccinated, called Rep. Eric Swalwell a coward for not wanting to talk to him after Carlson smeared his wife.

Carlson has been smearing Swalwell for months but going after his wife was a bridge too far, apparently.

In a tweet, Swalwell revealed he had explained – politely – to Carlson that he had not gotten back to him because the host had “falsely smeared” his pregnant wife who is now getting death threats. “Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That’s just wrong,” Swalwell texted.

And how did Carlson respond? Not with any concern about Swalwell’s wife. No, Carlson replied, “Coward.”

But Swalwell had the best response: “Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum"

After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021

It’s ironic for Carlson to call anyone else a coward. This is the guy who is afraid to state his vaccination status (spoiler alert: he's been vaccinated) as well as the guy who turned a knock on the door during a small, peaceful protest in front of the house into “Someone started throwing himself against the front door and actually cracked the front door.” Later, it turned into, “A group of screaming Antifa lunatics showed up while I was at work. They vandalized our home.”

It was also dishonest for Carlson to call Swalwell a coward, given that he has debated Carlson in the past.

You can enjoy Swalwell leaving Carson speechless by calling out how Fox was doing Russia’s bidding below, from the February 2, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.