Brianna Keilar carved up Donald Trump’s 45-minute lie-fest with Maria Bartiromo or, as Keilar put it, his “journey through Never Neverland held aloft by Tinker Bell TV.”

KEILAR: Planet Trump wants you to believe without a shred of evidence to back it up that the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, Venezuela, poll workers in multiple states, but only the ones that Trump lost, Fox anchors, but only the dayside ones, Republicans, but only Republicans in the states Trump lost, and, of course, Democrats were all in on a conspiracy that forced him to lose the election. The strangest of strange bed fellows, the motleyest of motley crews somehow, Trump claims, all came together to throw the election. That's what Trump wants you to believe what happened.



He also wants you to believe that they covered their tracks impeccably because, remember, there is no evidence they coordinated or communicated and there is zero evidence of widespread voter fraud, zero. We know this because election officials across the country, both Democrats and Republicans, have told us that. We know that because Trump's own administration has told us that. Joe Biden won the election fair and square and, quite frankly, it wasn't even close.



But President Trump continues his journey through Never Neverland held aloft by Tinker Bell T.V.

That was just her opening salvo. You can watch the rest below, from CNN’s November 30, 2020 Newsroom.

(H/T reader Phillip)