Bill Maher did a brilliant parody of Tucker Carlson as one of his “New Rules” last night.

MAHER: New rule, stop using the phrase "plain vanilla." Vanilla’s a flavor just like any other, it comes from the vanilla bean. You know what other flavor comes from a bean? Chocolate, but you don’t hear the mainstream media using the term "plain chocolate." But plain vanilla? That’s somehow OK? Well it isn’t OK. I’m Tucker Carlson, good night.

After applause, and Maher cracking up, he tried to adopt Carlson’s trademark befuddled look, saying “Trying to get my Tucker face.”

Watch it below, from the March 19, 2021 Real Time with Bill Maher.