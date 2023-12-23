Sounds like Bill Barr doesn’t want to come to grips with his own party.

On today’s Cavuto Live, former Attorney General Bill Barr wavered between being supportive of and being anti-Donald Trump, his former boss. On the removal of Trump from the Colorado ballot, Barr said, "The [Supreme] Court has to smack this down very quickly. I think the legal argument here for it is ridiculous, and I think even more importantly, it's highly destructive, and it's exactly the kind of tactics by the left that created Donald Trump in the first place."

FACT CHECK: The Colorado suit was brought by four Republicans and two independents

Barr went on to claim, "Russia-gate, the bogus cases in New York, and the cases in Atlanta and so forth strengthen him."

Barr continued, "There's no question that the 14th Amendment says that if you took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in an insurrection that you can't hold office again. The question is who decides and how is that decided? … There clearly was no due process here."

FACT CHECK: Trump’s team called on seven witnesses during the trial and the Colorado Supreme Court concluded that adequate due process had been provided.

So far, Barr sounded like the Trump loyalist he once was. But then, when Cavuto asked what a second Trump presidency would bring, Barr made it clear he wants a different Republican nominee for president.

"I don't think he's going to move the country forward,” Barr said about Trump. "I'm also worried that he will, you know, his style of governance, his continuing to pander to anger and frustration versus a constructive approach to solving our problems is going to be chaotic and not accomplish very much."

However, Barr said he’s also " horrified by the prospect of a Biden presidency." He reiterated, "the radical left, they've created Trump."

Which network promoted Trump’s 2016 candidacy even before he declared it? Oh, that’s right, it was Fox News.

Barr sounded like he’d vote for Trump again if he’s the nominee. Cavuto said, "I can't imagine you supporting Donald Trump, given all the bad blood and everything else."

Rather than say he’d write in a candidate or vote for a third party, Barr replied, "I couldn't support Biden."

In August, Barr all but declared Trump guilty in both the federal cases over his stealing and mishandling classified documents and the Jan. 6 coup case.

You can watch the full interview below, from the December 23, 2023 Cavuto Live.